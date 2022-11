November 14, 2022 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST

Chandragupta, who served as the Commissioner of Police in Mysuru for over two years, has been transferred. A 2006 batch IPS officer, he has been transferred as the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Western range, Mangaluru. B. Ramesh, who was the Superintendent of Police, CID has been posted as the Commissioner of Police, Mysuru..