Transferred IAS officers take charge with alacrity

Officers of the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) who were transferred on Monday night as Deputy Commissioners of various districts took charge on Tuesday with alacrity.

In Dharwad, outgoing Deputy Commissioner Deepa M. who has been transferred as Project Director of Sarva Shikshana Abhiyan, handed over charge to 2012 batch IAS officer Nitesh Kallanagouda Patil on Tuesday.

In Gadag, outgoing Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath handed over charge to 2012 batch IAS officer Sundaresh Babu. Mr. Sundresh Babu was waiting for posting. In the evening Mr. Hiremath took charge as Deputy Commissioner of Belagavi. He replaced S.B. Bommanahalli who retired on Tuesday.