Transfer of teaching staff: Not considering serious ailments for posting in same city draws flak

January 01, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - MYSURU

The denial of posting for teachers suffering from serious ailments in the same city, as part of the recently concluded transfer process of teaching staff of first grade colleges through counselling, has become a subject of criticism.

At least three teachers from government degree colleges in Mysuru, who are suffering from serious ailments and have been transferred to different colleges in Mandya, Hassan and Bhadravathi, have written to the Commissioner of Department of Collegiate Education to permit transfers to colleges in the same city, keeping their health condition in mind.

The counselling process envisages compulsory transfer of teaching staff completing a minimum length of service at the place of regular posting.

MLC Marithibbe Gowda too came down against the absence of a provision for retaining teachers suffering from serious ailments in the same city. When there is a provision for teachers under transfer to choose colleges from the same city under the “Spouses case”, how can the government deny the same facility to teachers suffering from serious ailments, he questioned.

Teachers from government colleges in Mysuru, who are reportedly suffering from serious ailments like cardiac diseases and cancer, have been transferred to Hassan and Mandya. With their family members including husband and children unable to accompany them, the ailing teachers will be forced to take care of themselves and their medical treatment on their own, said another teacher speaking on their behalf.

Mr. Gowda said he has taken up the matter with the Minister for Higher Education Ashwath Narayan and demanded a change in the rules that are making the lives of the teachers suffering from serious ailments worse due to the transfer process.

Meanwhile, President of Karnataka Government College Teachers Association T.M. Manjunatha too acknowledged the problem faced by teachers suffering from serious ailments and requested the Department of Collegiate Education to consider their cases.

However, Mr. Manjunatha congratulated the Department for successfully completing the transfer process. “But, there will be minor problems special category cases like physically challenged, serious ailments and single parent category teachers. We are requesting the Department to consider these problems,” he said.