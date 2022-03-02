Transfer of MUDA layouts to MCC soon

The process to transfer layouts developed by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) for maintenance and provision of civic amenities has been initiated .

This was stated during the Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) review programme here on Wednesday. MUDA Commissioner D.B. Natesh said the transfer of such layouts where the site allotment has been completed, would be effected within a month.

The issue came up when Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Deve Gowda and K.R.Nagar MLA S.R. Mahesh expressed their grouse that many residential areas developed by the MUDA did not have street lights and was posing a problem for the local residents. They also attributed this to the non-payment of power charges to CESC.

In the review of Jal Jeevan Mission pertaining to provision of drinking water to rural areas the authorities said that over 1 lakh houses will have metered connection by the end of March. As on date there were nearly 2.65 lakh metered connections.

The Mysuru Zilla Panchayat has taken up the implementation of 13 projects under Jal Jeevan Mission against which DPR for 7 projects are ready.

The MLAs also questioned the officials on disruption of power supply to irrigation pumpsets. Mr. Mahesh, said the elected representatives bear the brunt of farmers’ ire due to this. The meeting was chaired by district in-charge Minister S.T .Somashekar. Elected representatives from the district, Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham and officials from various departments were present.