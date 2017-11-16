Transfer of KSEEB director revoked

The State government revoked the transfer of the Director of the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) on Thursday. The transfer had been criticised by parents’ associations and students as it was done just four months before the SSLC exam.
On Monday, the State government transferred V. Sumangala, Director of KSEEB, to a new post as Director (Other exams). The order was termed “premature” as Ms. Sumangala had been posted to KSEEB only on August 1 this year.
The order has now been revoked and she will continue to be Director of KSEEB.
S.K. Chanabasappa, who was private secretary to former Minister, Kimmane Ratnakar, was posted as Director of KSEEB, and will now be Director of State Institute of School Leadership, Educational Planning and Management, Dharwad.
