Transfer of IPS officers becomes a bone of contention again

The transfer of 19 IPS officers in the State, including promotion and appointment of Alok Kumar as Bengaluru Police Commissioner, allegedly without bringing it to the notice of the coalition partner Congress that holds the Home Department, has become a bone of contention between the coalition partners.

As Home Minister M.B. Patil and the Congress took objection to the transfers, high drama ensued on Monday. Movement orders, to be issued by the DG&IGP, on the sequence of implementation of the government orders essential for the officers to take charge of their new postings, were held back.

This, as hectic parleys were held between the coalition partners through the day.

Eventually, Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy prevailed and 16 officers received movement orders as per the transfer orders issued on Sunday midnight in two batches. Mr. Alok Kumar, promoted as ADGP and posted as city Commissioner the same day, and Ravikanthe Gowda, posted as DIG, Crime, Bengaluru — both perceived to be close to the Chief Minister — were given movement orders by evening and the former took charge as well.

Sources said the Chief Minister was insistent on these two postings. Allotting a coveted post to Mr. Alok Kumar, who is the junior most ADGP, has caused much heartburn within the police force. His promotion as ADGP has also turned controversial as two of his batchmates of the 1994 batch — Pronab Mohanty and B. Dayanand — were not promoted.

In a second instalment, all except three officers transferred on Sunday midnight were given movement orders, indicating the Chief Minister steamrolling opposition from the coalition partner. Raghvendra Sunhasa, IGP, Belagavi Range — the home range of Home Minister M.B. Patil — was transferred as IGP, Mysuru, without posting any officer to replace him in Belagavi. His movement order is yet to be issued. Kala Krishnaswamy, DCP (North East) was transferred and replaced by Bhimashankar Guled. Both their movement orders have been withheld.

It is not the first time that the Chief Minister has effected transfers without consulting the Home Minister. In January 2019 too, Mr. Patil was angry over transfer of four IPS officer by the Chief Minister without his consent. Though it is the Chief Minister’s prerogative to transfer IPS officers, sources said transferring officials without the consent of the department concerned was not a good precedent in a coalition government. The Congress has repeatedly alleged interference of the JD(S) in transfers and postings of officials and this issue has also figured in the Congress Legislature Party meetings in the past.