Transfer list of PDOs leaked before approval, police probing the case

The official mail of the Rural Development and Panchayath Raj Department containing the proposed transfer list of Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs) mailed to the Chief Minister’s officers has been leaked and the list is being circulated in on WhatsApp groups.

Deputy Director of Rural Development and Panchayath Raj, Bhagyashree H. S., filed a complaint with the Central division cyber crime police station, mentioning two mobile numbers as the possible source.

In her complaint, she said that the department had prepared a list of PDOs and employees due for transfer, and their proposed new postings and sent the list to Chief Minister for his consideration and approval on August 8. The list was mailed from the official email ID to Chief Minister’s secretary.

However, before the list was approved, miscreants accessed the list and shared it on WhatsApp groups. The incident came to light when a few members in these groups brought it to the notice of the official concerned, she said in the complaint.

Based on the complaint on Thursday, the police have registered a case against two suspects identified as Nivith Nihal and Mankani S.A. based on the mobile numbers mentioned in the complaint and are investigating it further.

