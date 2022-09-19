Transfer Janapada University to Kannada and Culture Dept.: Karjol

ADVERTISEMENT

Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol on Monday suggested that the Karnataka Janapada University at Haveri be handed over to the Department of Kannada and Culture for better functioning.

Intervening in the discussion when Congress member M.L. Anil Kumar raised a question about the filling up of vacant posts in Karnataka Janapada Parishat and Janapada Loka, Mr. Karjol said Janapada University was set up in Haveri as it is the central part of the State.

“Although it is a folklore university and is better managed under the Department of Kannada and Culture, it was brought under the Department of Higher Education, simply because it is a university. Due to this, the functioning has been hit. The Minister of Higher Education and the Minister of Kannada and Culture should discuss and decide on transferring it back to the Department of Kannada and Culture,” he said, adding that qualified and talented folk artists should be appointed in the university.

Earlier, Kannada and Culture Minister Sunil Kumar said out of the 11 sanctioned posts, nine posts are currently vacant in Janapada Parishat. “As 30 persons have been hired on contract without following norms at Janapada Loka, their services cannot be regularised. We have asked them to show cause for the violation. Based on their reply, we will seek the Finance Department’s approval for recruitment of more staff,” he said.