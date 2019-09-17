Transfer allegations baseless, says Chief Minister’s son

B.Y. Raghavendra, Shivamogga MP and son of Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa, has said that baseless allegations of meddling in the administration of the State government and involvement in the transfer of officials were being levelled against his family members by the opponents of his father.

“As I’m an elected representative and my younger brother B.Y. Vijayendra is an activist of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the public approach us for redressal of their various grievances. We have responded to the woes of such people and have apprised the State government of their problems. Neither me nor my brother have misused the Chief Minister’s office for personal gains or have exerted pressure on anyone for transfer of bureaucrats,” he told presspersons here on Tuesday.

Mr. Raghavendra said that political opponents of his father were trying to tarnish the image of the government.