Trains to see augmentation, revised timings

South Western Railway will augment some trains with one Second Sleeper Class Coach to accomodate more passengers.

They are (16227/16228) Mysuru – Talguppa – Mysuru Daily Express, (16219/16220) Chamarajanagar – Tirupati- Chamarajanagar Daily Express, (16204/16203) Tirupati – MGR Chennai Central – Tirupati Daily Express, (07349/07350) Talguppa – Shivamogga Town – Talguppa Daily Passenger Special, (06233/06234) Mysuru – Chamarajanagar – Mysuru Daily Passenger Special and (16593/16594) KSR Bengaluru – Nanded Daily Express.

The timings of some trains will be revised. They include ( 17307) Mysuru – Bagalkot Basava Express from February 21. The revised timings of arrival and departure at KSR Bengaluru will be 04:30 PM / 04:50 PM, Yesvantpur - 05:05 PM / 05:07 PM, Yelahanka- 05:25 PM / 05:27 PM and Dodballapur- 05:43 PM / 05:44 PM. There would be no change in timings between Gauribidanur and Dharmavaram.