Karnataka

Trains to see augmentation, revised timings

South Western Railway will augment some trains with one Second Sleeper Class Coach to accomodate more passengers.

They are (16227/16228) Mysuru – Talguppa – Mysuru Daily Express, (16219/16220) Chamarajanagar – Tirupati- Chamarajanagar Daily Express, (16204/16203) Tirupati – MGR Chennai Central – Tirupati Daily Express, (07349/07350) Talguppa – Shivamogga Town – Talguppa Daily Passenger Special, (06233/06234) Mysuru – Chamarajanagar – Mysuru Daily Passenger Special and (16593/16594) KSR Bengaluru – Nanded Daily Express.

The timings of some trains will be revised. They include ( 17307) Mysuru – Bagalkot Basava Express from February 21. The revised timings of arrival and departure at KSR Bengaluru will be 04:30 PM / 04:50 PM, Yesvantpur - 05:05 PM / 05:07 PM, Yelahanka- 05:25 PM / 05:27 PM and Dodballapur- 05:43 PM / 05:44 PM. There would be no change in timings between Gauribidanur and Dharmavaram.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Karnataka
Belgaum
Roads and Rails
railway
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 21, 2022 10:11:55 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/trains-to-see-augmentation-revised-timings/article65068737.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY