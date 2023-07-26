July 26, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Incessant rains caused a landslide between Castle Rock - Caranzol stations on Braganza Ghat section of Hubballi division on July 25 night. Several trains to and from Goa were cancelled, some were diverted, some short-terminated, and some were rescheduled.

Immediately after the landslide was reported, teams were rushed to the spot to clear the railway track.

South Western Railway (SWR) authorities informed that earthmoving equipment were mobilised for clearing the debris. A team of officers and engineers from Hubballi are at the spot to supervise the operation while senior officers are monitoring the situation from the Control Room and SWR headquarters.

On July 25 night, 23 buses were arranged by SWR at Sri Siddharoodh Swamy Railway Station in Hubballi and Belagavi station for passengers of Yesvantpur-Vasco da Gama Express, which was short terminated at Hubballi, and for passengers of Goa Express (H. Nizamuddin-Vasco da Gama), which was short terminated at Belagavi. The buses were arranged to take passengers to Goa.

Following trains were either cancelled, diverted or short terminated

Train No. 17309 Yesvantpur-Vasco-da-Gama Express cancelled on July 26

Train No. 17310 Vasco-da-Gama-Yesvantpur Express cancelled on July 26

Train No. 12779 Vasco da Gama-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express, starting from Vasco da Gama on July 26, was diverted to run via alternate route

Trains partially cancelled

Train No. 18048 Vasco da Gama–Shalimar Amaravati Express will be partially cancelled between Vasco da Gama and SSS Hubballi on July 27, and it will originate at SSS Hubballi.

Train No. 12779 Vasco da Gama-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express, starting on July 27 and 28, will be partially cancelled between Vasco da Gama and Belagavi, and it will originate at Belagavi.

Kacheguda–Vasco da Gama slip coaches operated by Train No. 17603/18047 on July 26 were partially cancelled between SSS Hubballi and Vasco da Gama, and was short-terminated at Hubballi.

Vasco da Gama-Kacheguda slip coaches operated by Train No. 17604/18048 on July 27 will be partially cancelled between Vasco da Gama and SSS Hubballi, and it will originate at SSS Hubballi.

Rescheduling of trains

Train No. 16591 SSS Hubballi–Mysuru Hampi Daily Express will be rescheduled to depart from SSS Hubballi after 60-minute delay on July 27.

Train No. 00351 Magra-Madgaon Special will be rescheduled to depart from Magra (Hoogly district, West Bengal) by 24 hours. The train will start its journey at 11.30 p.m. on July 27, instead of 11.30 p.m. on July 26.

