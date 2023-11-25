ADVERTISEMENT

Trains see revised timings, cancellations, diversions

November 25, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

South Western Railway has decided to revise the timings of Train No. 06575 / 06572 KSR Bengaluru – Tumakuru – KSR Bengaluru MEMU to improve punctuality of trains, a release said. Accordingly, Train No. 06575 KSR Bengaluru – Tumakuru MEMU will depart from KSR Bengaluru at 1.45 p.m. and arrive at Tumakuru at 3.43 p.m.

Enroute this train will arrive at/depart from Malleswaram at 01:51/1:52 PM, Yesvantpur  at 1:57/1:59 PM, Chikkabanavara at 2:09/2:10 PM, Soldevanahalli  at 2:13/2:14 PM), Gollahalli at 2:21/02:22 PM, Bhairanayakanhalli at 2:27/2:28 PM, Dodbele at 2:32/2:33 PM, Muddalinganahalli at 2:39/2:40 PM, Nidvanda at 2:44/2:45 PM, Dobbaspet at 2:49/2:50 PM, Hirehalli at 2:55/2:56 PM and Kyatsandra at 03:02/03:03 PM.

In the return direction, Train No. 06572 Tumakuru – KSR Bengaluru MEMU will depart from Tumakuruat 3:50 PM and arrive KSR Bengaluru at 5:30 PM.

Enroute this train will arrive at /depart from Kyatsandra  at 3:56/3:57 PM, Hirehalli at 4:02/4:03 PM, Dobbaspet at 4:08/4:09 PM, Nidvanda at 4:13/4:14 PM, Muddalinganahalli at 4:18/4:19 PM, Dodbele at 4:24/4:25 PM, Bhairanayakanhalli at 4:31/4:32 PM,Gollahalli at 4:37/4:38 PM, Soldevanahalli at 4:45/4:46 PM, Chikkabanavara at 4:49/4:50 PM, Yesvantpu at 5:01/5:03 PM and Malleswaram  at 5:08/5:09 PM.

Cancellations

South Central Railway has notified for cancellation and diversion of the following trains due to Rolling corridor Block programme between November 27 and December 3 on Vijayawada and Guntur divisions over South Central Railway as per details mentioned below: Train No. 17329 SSS Hubballi-Vijayawada Daily Express journey commencing from SSS Hubballi from 27.11.2023 to 03.12.2023 will be cancelled. Train No. 17330 Vijayawada-SSS HubballiDaily Express journey commencing from Vijayawada from 28.11.2023 to 04.12.2023 will be cancelled. 

Diversions

Train No. 12509 Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru-Guwahati Tri-weeklySuperfast Express leaving from SMVT Bengaluru on 29.11.2023 and 1.12.2023 will be diverted to run via Vijayawada, Gudivada, Bhimavaram Town and Nidadavolu stations.

Train No. 18111 Tatanagar-Yesvantpur Weekly Express, leaving from Tatanagar on 30.11.2023 will be diverted to run via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada and Vijayawada stations, skipping stoppage at Eluru station.

Train No. 18637 Hatia-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Weekly Express, leaving from Hatia on 2.12.2023 will be diverted to run via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada and Vijayawada stations.

Train No. 12835 Hatia-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Bi-weekly Superfast Express, leaving from Hatia on 28.11.2023 &03.12.2023 will be diverted to run via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada and Vijayawada stations.

Train No. 12889 Tatanagar-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Weekly Superfast Express, leaving from Tatanagar on 1.12.2023 will be diverted to run via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada and Vijayawada stations.

