Trains see cancellations, diversions

December 03, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Belagavi

Due to railway related works between Vasco-da-Gama-Majorda stations, it has been decided to extend the cancellation of Train Nos. 07379/07380 Vasco da Gama-Kulem-Vasco da Gama DEMU Special trains. This extension will be effective up to December 20, 2023, from both directions.

South Central Railway has notified for cancellation and diversion of the following trains due to Rolling Corridor Block programme between 04.12.2023 to 07.12.2023 on Vijayawada and Guntur divisions over South Central Railway.

Train No. 17329 SSS Hubballi-Vijayawada Daily Express journey commencing from SSS Hubballi from 04.12.2023 to 17.12.2023 will be cancelled.

Train No. 17330 Vijayawada-SSS Hubballi Daily Express journey commencing from Vijayawada from 05.12.2023 to 18.12.2023 will be cancelled.

Train No. 12509 Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru - Guwahati Tri-weekly Superfast Express leaving from SMVT Bengaluru on 06.12.2023, 08.12.2023, 13.12.2023 & 15.12.2023 will be diverted to run via Vijayawada, Gudivada, Bhimavaram Town and Nidadavolu stations.

Train No. 18111 Tatanagar-Yesvantpur Weekly Express leaving from Tatanagar on 07.12.2023 & 14.12.2023 will be diverted to run via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada and Vijayawada stations, skipping stoppage at Eluru station.

Train No. 18637 Hatia-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Weekly Express leaving from Hatia on 09.12.2023 & 16.12.2023 will be diverted to run via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada and Vijayawada stations.

Train No. 12835 Hatia-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Bi-weekly Superfast Express leaving from Hatia on 05.12.2023, 10.12.2023, 12.12.2023 & 17.12.2023 will be diverted to run via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada and Vijayawada stations.

Train No. 12889 Tatanagar-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Weekly Superfast Express leaving from Tatanagar on 08.12.2023 & 15.12.2023 will be diverted to run via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada and Vijayawada stations.

Northern Railway has notified for diversion of the following trains due to doubling work between Patranga-Rauzagaon-Rudauli sections of Lucknow division as per details mentioned below:

Train No. 15023 Gorakhpur-Yesvantpur Weekly Express journey commencing on 05.12.2023 will be diverted to run via Gorakhpur, Gonda, Bara Banki, and Lucknow stations.

Train No. 15024 Yesvantpur-Gorakhpur Weekly Express journey commencing on 07.12.2023 will be diverted to run via Lucknow, Gonda and Gorakhpur stations.