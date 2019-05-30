Trains partially cancelled, regulated

Owing to a line block between Kudachi – Ugar Khurd and Vijayanagar – Miraj stations from May 31 to June 14 to facilitate deep screening work in Belagavi – Miraj Section over Hubballi Division, the following trains will be partially cancelled or regulated, the South Western Railway has stated in a release.

Partial cancellation

Train No. 11048 Hubballi – Miraj Express commencing its journey from Hubballi from May 30 to June 6 will be partially cancelled between Belagavi – Miraj and the same rake will run as Train No. 51431 Miraj – Londa Passenger from Belagavi to Londa from May 31 to June 14 on its scheduled time.

Train No. 51431 Miraj – Londa Passenger commencing journey from May 31 to June 14 will be partially cancelled between Miraj – Belagavi.

Regulated

Train No. 17318 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Hubballi Express will be regulated for 45 minutes on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday and for 30 minutes on Saturday from June 8 to 14 at en route stations.