Trains diverted

HUBBALLI

16 October 2020 17:40 IST

With the ballast wall falling off the bridge between Bhilwadi and Nandre in Pune Division, the Hubballi Division of South Western Railway has diverted express trains via alternative routes.

In a press release Hubballi Division of SWR said the following trains were diverted{

Train No. 02779 Vasco Da Gama-Hazrat Nizamuddin Special which commenced journey from Vasco Da Gama on Friday was diverted to run via Miraj, Kurduvadi and Daund duly skipping stoppages at Sangli, Karad,Satara and Pune.

Train No. 02780 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Vasco Da Gama Special which commenced journey on Thursday was diverted to run via Daund, Kurduvadi and Miraj duly skipping stoppages at Pune, Satara, Karad and Sangli.

Train No.07379 Vasco Da Gama- Hazrat Nizamuddin Humsafar Special which commenced journeyon Friday was diverted to run via Miraj, Kurduvadi and Daund.