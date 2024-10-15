ADVERTISEMENT

Southern railway trains cancelled

Updated - October 15, 2024 08:04 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The southern railway has announced the cancellation of a few trains due to water logging over a bridge between Basin Bridge Junction and Veysarpadi stations.

Accordingly, train number 16021 Dr. MGR Chennai Central-Mysuru Kaveri Express journey commencing on October 15 has been cancelled. The corresponding service of train number 16022 Mysuru-Dr. MGR Chennai Central Kaveri Express for the journey commencing on October 16, has also been cancelled.

Consequently, train number 20623/20624 Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru Malgudi Express has also been cancelled on October 16.

