GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Southern railway trains cancelled

Updated - October 15, 2024 08:04 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The southern railway has announced the cancellation of a few trains due to water logging over a bridge between Basin Bridge Junction and Veysarpadi stations.

Accordingly, train number 16021 Dr. MGR Chennai Central-Mysuru Kaveri Express journey commencing on October 15 has been cancelled. The corresponding service of train number 16022 Mysuru-Dr. MGR Chennai Central Kaveri Express for the journey commencing on October 16, has also been cancelled.

Consequently, train number 20623/20624 Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru Malgudi Express has also been cancelled on October 16.

Published - October 15, 2024 08:03 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.