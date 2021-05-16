Trains cancelled

Belagavi

16 May 2021 19:11 IST

South Western Railway has cancelled some trains to avoid accidents in the wake of Cyclone Tauktae.

The cancelled services are train no 07342 Vasco da Gama-Kulem Passenger Special, train no 07343 Vasco da Gama-Kulem Passenger Special, train no 07344 Kulem-Vasco da Gama Passenger Special, train no 07340 Vasco da Gama-Yesvantpur Express Special, train no 07339 Yesvantpur-Vasco da Gama Express Special, according to a release from the Divisional Railway Manager, Hubballi.

