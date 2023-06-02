HamberMenu
Trains cancelled, rescheduled to facilitate work

June 02, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Due to engineering work for commissioning of Ugar Khurd-Vijayanagar section doubling, the following trains will be cancelled, partially cancelled, rescheduled/regulated as per the following details, SWR has said in a release.

Train No. 17332/17333 SSS Hubballi - Miraj - SSS Hubballi Daily Express will be cancelled from June 4 to 9; Train No. 17331 Miraj - SSS Hubballi Daily Express will be cancelled from June 5 to 11, Train No. 17334 Castle Rock - Miraj Daily Express will be cancelled from June 4 to 10.

Train No. 17415 Tirupati – Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus (Kolhapur) Haripriya Express, commencing journey from Tirupati from June 4 to 8, will be partially cancelled between Belagavi-Kolhapur and it will be short terminated at Belagavi.

Train No. 17416 Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus (Kolhapur) – Tirupati Haripriya Express from June 5 to 9 will be partially cancelled between Kolhapur-Belagavi and it will be originated from Belagavi instead of Kolhapur.

Train No. 16590 Miraj – KSR Bengaluru Rani Chennamma Express, commencing journey from Miraj on June 5, 6, and 9 will be rescheduled by 120 minutes.

Train No. 16590 Miraj-KSR Bengaluru Rani Chennamma Express, commencing journey from Miraj on June 4, 7, and 8 will be rescheduled by 30 minutes; Train No. 11098 Ernakulam-Pune Express, commencing journey from Ernakulam on June 5 will be regulated for 40 minutes enroute; Train No. 16542 Pandharpur-Yeshwantpur Express, commencing journey from Pandharpur on June 9 will be rescheduled by 60 minutes, the release said.

