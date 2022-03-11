Trains cancelled, diverted due to line doubling

A number of trains will be diverted or cancelled due to ongoing work on line doubling between Gadag and Hombal region.

Train No 07332 SSS Hubballi-Solapur Passenger Special from SSS Hubballi will be cancelled on Saturday and from March 17 to March 23.

Train No 07331 Solapur-SSS Hubballi Passenger Special from Solapur will be cancelled from Saturday to Monday and also between March 19 and March 25.

Train No 07322 Dharwad-Solapur Daily Passenger Special from Dharwad will be cancelled on Saturday and between March 18 and March 24.

Train No 07321 Solapur-Dharwad Daily Passenger Special from Solapur will be cancelled from March 18 to 24, Train No 07329 SSS Hubballi-Vijayapura Daily Intercity Express Special from SSS Hubballi from March 15 to 23, Train No 07330 Vijayapura-SSS Hubballi Daily Inter-city Express Special from Vijayapura from March 16 to 24, Train No 07381 SSS Hubballi-Karatagi Daily Passenger Special from SSS Hubballi from March 12 to 21, Train No 07382 Karatagi-SSS Hubballi Daily Passenger Special from Karatagi from March 12 to 21 , Train No 06919 SSS Hubballi-Vijayapura Daily Passenger Special from SSS Hubballi from March 16 to 23, Train No 07377 Vijayapura-Mangaluru Jn Daily Express Special from Vijayapura from March 16 to 23, Train No 07378 Mangaluru Jn-Vijayapura Daily Express Special from Mangaluru Jn from March 17 to 24, Train No 06920 Vijayapura-SSS Hubballi Daily Passenger Special from Vijayapura from March 18 to 25, Train No 17303 SSS Hubballi-Karatagi Daily Express from SSS Hubballi from March 16 to 23, Train No 17304 Karatagi-SSS Hubballi Daily Express from Karatagi from March 17 to 24, Train No 17319 SSS Hubballi-Hyderabad Daily Express from SSS Hubballi from March 17 to 22 and Train No 17320 Hyderabad-SSS Hubballi Daily Express from Hyderabad will be cancelled from March 18 to 23.

The following trains will be partially cancelled: Train No 11139 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Gadag Express commencing journey from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus will be partially cancelled between Bagalkot-Gadag. Accordingly, this train will be short-terminated at Bagalkot from March 15 to 22.

Train No. 11140 Gadag-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Express commencing journey from Gadag will be partially cancelled between Gadag-Bagalkot. Accordingly, this train will originate from Bagalkot instead of Gadag at its schedule time at Bagalkot from March 16 to 23.

The following trains will be diverted: Train No 16535 Mysuru-Solapur Golgumbaz Daily Express from Mysuru will run via Davangere, Amaravathi Colony, Kotturu, Hosapete, Koppal and Gadag and skipping stoppages at Harihar, Ranebennur, Haveri and SSS Hubballi from March 15 to 22.

Train No 16536 Solapur-Mysuru Golgumbaz Daily Express commencing journey from Solapur will run via Gadag, Koppal, Hosapete, Kotturu, Amaravathi Colony and Davangere and skipping stoppages at SSS Hubballi, Haveri, Ranebennur and Harihar from March 16 to 23.

Train No 16587 Yesvantpur-Bikaner Express commencing journey from Yesvantpur will run via Davangere, Amaravathi Colony, Kotturu, Hosapete, Koppal and Gadag and skipping stoppages at Ranebennur and SSS Hubballi on March 20.

Train No 16588 Bikaner-Yesvantpur Daily Express commencing journey from Bikaner will run via Gadag, Koppal, Hosapete, Kotturu, Amaravathi Colony and Davangere and skipping stoppages at SSS Hubballi and Ranebennur on March 20.

Train No 14805 Yesvantpur-Barmer AC Express commencing journey from Yesvantpur will be diverted to run via Davangere, Amaravathi Colony, Kotturu, Hosapete, Koppal and Gadag and skipping stoppage at SSS Hubballi on March 21.

The following trains will be regulated on Sunday: Train No 18048 Vasco-Da-Gama—Shalimar Amaravati Express from Vasco-Da-Gama will be regulated for 40 minutes en route.

Train No 17416 Sri Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus Kolhapur-Tirupati Haripriya Daily Express commencing journey from Sri Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus in Kolhapur will be regulated for 120 minutes.

Train No 17317 SSS Hubballi-Dadar Daily Express commencing journey from SSS Hubballi will be regulated for 30 minutes.

Train No 11036 Mysuru-Dadar Weekly Express commencing journey from Mysuru will be regulated for 30 minutes.

Train No 16590 Miraj-KSR Bengaluru Rani Channamma Daily Express commencing journey from Miraj will be regulated for 30 minutes .

Train No 07367 Arsikere-SSS Hubballi Daily Passenger Special from Arsikere will be rescheduled to start late by 65 minutes on Saturday and March 21.