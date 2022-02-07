Training programmes postponed

MANGALURU

07 February 2022 00:54 IST

The Social Welfare Department has postponed the inauguration of self-defence training programmes organised for girls in post matriculation hostels managed by the Backward Classes Department in Mangaluru and Udupi on February 7.

The programmes had been scheduled at U.S. Mallya Indoor Stadium in Mangaluru and at Mahatma Gandhi Stadium in Ajjarakadu in Udupi.

Advertising

Advertising

The postponment is due to mourning as a mark of respect for legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who passed away in Mumbai on Sunday.

The inauguration of the training programmes will be conducted on February 8, an official release said.