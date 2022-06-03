Training programme on disaster management information system at ATI 

A two-day-long zone-wise training on National Disaster Management Information System (NDMIS) for officers from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Telangana was held on the Administrative Training Institute (ATI) campus in Mysuru on June 2 and 3.

The training programme attended by 65 officials from the four States was organised by the Centre for Disaster Management, ATI, Mysuru, in association with Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, and Revenue Department, Government of Karnataka.

Commissioner, Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) Manoj Ranjan asked the officers to be more proactive on disaster documentation and said that every set of data regarding NDRF and SDRF funding should be “informed, reported, consolidated and validated”.

Ashok Sanganal, Course Director, ATI; and Pawan Kumar, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs were among the officials, who addressed the officers, said a press statement from Dileep Kumar M., from Centre for Disaster Management, ATI, Mysuru.