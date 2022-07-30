Training programme on disaster management held

Officials apprised of challenges in handling health, hospital, fire disasters

The Centre for Disaster Management at the Administrative Training Institute (ATI) in the city conducted a two-day training and review of the disaster management plan for district officials.

The training programme, which concluded on Friday, saw 30 officials taking part in it and apprising themselves of various challenges and dimensions in disaster management.

Additional DC Manjunathswamy, who inaugurated the programme, said that each district had unique challenges and was prone to different types of disasters and hence the preparations should vary accordingly.

With respect to Mysuru, he said that there were 71 factories identified as with potential to cause disaster and the district administration had conceived precautionary measures tailor-made to any situation arising out of any of the units. The district administration was regularly conducting drills by simulating a scenario arising out of a possible disaster and testing its preparedness and effectiveness. Disaster management is most effective when there was perfect coordination among the various department of the district administration, he added.

M. Dileep Kumar, who conducted the training programme, explained the salient features of the State Disaster Management Plan (SDMP) and the National Disaster Management Plan (NDMP) and the imperatives of following the protocols enshrined in the modules. This called for delegation of responsibility for district and taluk level officials, he added.

The participants were apprised of health and hospital disaster management by Mallika, Senior District Health Officer. K.P.Naveen, Regional Fire Officer, highlighted the potential fire disasters and fire-prone areas in the district and the various measures in place to combat them and the imperatives of coordination of different agencies to mitigate the impact.