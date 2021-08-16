Training programme for regional language teachers

MYSURU

16 August 2021 20:34 IST

The NTS-I of Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL), Mysuru, is organising the 2nd phase of online capacity building language training programmes for the regional language teachers of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samithi. The aim is to create awareness and consensus among the teachers about specialised scientific contents, state-of-the-art tools, techniques and methodologies prevalent in the area of regional language and mother tongue education in line with the implementation of National Education Policy 2020.

The six-day online capacity building programme for Punjabi language teachers of NVS began on Monday. It concludes on August 21.

Rajesh Sachdeva, who was the chief guest, said a good teacher is always a lifelong learner and added that language teachers must be able to exploit the similarities and differences between target language and native language of students in terms of their respective scripts, grammars, associated cultures, vocabularies etc., to the benefit of the students.

In his presidential address, CIIL director Shailendra Mohan spoke about competency-based learning, and said that teachers must be able to adopt and adapt to 21st century skills in teaching Indian languages. These programmes will enable the teachers to revise and re-invent different aspects of teaching, testing and evaluation, especially in the area of language education.

Prof. Shailendra Mohan further added that these training programmes will play an important role in the development and promotion of Indian languages and thereby they will also contribute towards fulfilling ‘EK BHARAT SHRESHT BHARAT’ vision of the country.

P. R. Dharmesh Fernandez, Head, Centre for Testing and Evaluation, briefed the participants about the activities undertaken by NTS-I, CIIL and its seven regional centres, while Gyanendra Kumar, Joint Commissioner, NVS expressed his happiness over CIIL and NVS having come together to train the language teachers with state-of-the-art tools, technologies and techniques in the area of language education.

About 250 teachers in four languages - Punjabi, Odia, Assamese and Urdu - will be trained by renowned experts from across the country. A six-day programme will be conducted for each language.