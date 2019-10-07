Karnataka

Training programme for hospital paramedical staff

more-in

The Karnataka State Obstetrics and Gynaecology Association has tied up with Manyata, a body of medical training professionals, to upgrade skills of paramedical staff in hospitals in the State.

India loses 45,000 mothers in childbirth every year. This can be reduced by equipping supporting staff with modern skills, Shobhana Patted, KSOGA State unit, said in Belagavi on Saturday.

The government is already carrying out a programme to train nurses and other staff in public hospitals and government facilities. There is a need for this for private hospitals too. Therefore, we welcome the collaboration with Manyata, Dr. Patted said.

The collaboration will be a long-term one, said Hema Divakar, national convenor, Manyata, said. In the first stage, the project will take off in 100 private hospitals, Dr. Divakar said. Training will be on-site or centralised. The hospitals will get certificates.

Manyata has trained 1,800 providers in four States. The collaboration in Karnataka is important as its maternal mortality is the highest with 2,500 deaths at childbirth.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
hospital and clinic
medical staff
medical service
Belgaum
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 7, 2019 5:55:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/training-programme-for-hospital-paramedical-staff/article29612652.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY