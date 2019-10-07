Training programme for hospital paramedical staff

The Karnataka State Obstetrics and Gynaecology Association has tied up with Manyata, a body of medical training professionals, to upgrade skills of paramedical staff in hospitals in the State.

India loses 45,000 mothers in childbirth every year. This can be reduced by equipping supporting staff with modern skills, Shobhana Patted, KSOGA State unit, said in Belagavi on Saturday.

The government is already carrying out a programme to train nurses and other staff in public hospitals and government facilities. There is a need for this for private hospitals too. Therefore, we welcome the collaboration with Manyata, Dr. Patted said.

The collaboration will be a long-term one, said Hema Divakar, national convenor, Manyata, said. In the first stage, the project will take off in 100 private hospitals, Dr. Divakar said. Training will be on-site or centralised. The hospitals will get certificates.

Manyata has trained 1,800 providers in four States. The collaboration in Karnataka is important as its maternal mortality is the highest with 2,500 deaths at childbirth.