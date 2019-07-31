Training on fighting female foeticide

In order to sensitise Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) about female foeticide, the district-level advisory committee of Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) conducted a training and awareness programme at Gobbur Primary Health Centre (PHC) on Tuesday.

With detailed information onn legal provision in the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, Megha Kamlapurkar, committee president, inculcated awareness among workers on their role in reducing female foeticide.

“Society needs to know that not just medical professionals who unethically and illegally conduct prenatal testing to discern the sex of a foetus, but parents asking for the same as well will get serious punishment as per law. ASHAs have a greater role to play in spreading awareness about the legal provisions as well as the ethics on the issue,” she said.

Ms. Kamlapurkar also stressed upon the need of ASHAs inculcating awareness among pregnant women and their families about antenatal checks and persuading them to have it at regular intervals during pregnancy. “If an ASHA worker motivates pregnant women to undergo a mandatory scan between the 11th and 14th week of pregnancy or an anomaly scan between the 18th and 20th week, many major and lethal malformations can be detected, and early and safe abortion can be offered. This will avoid illegal and unsafe pregnancy terminations which are a major cause of maternal deaths,” she said.