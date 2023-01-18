Training of apprentices by the Army

January 18, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The 515 Army Base Workshop, Bengaluru, is undertaking training of apprentices for ITI-passed candidates commencing from April 1 on the factory premises for one year. As many as 87 vacancies of apprentices training in the trades of fitter, turner, machinist, mach grinder, machinist grinder, mechanic machine tool maintenance (MMTM), electrician, tool and die maker (press tools, jigs & fixture), welder, sheet metal worker are available under various categories of Reservation, with a stipend ranging from ₹7,700 to ₹8,050.

Only those candidates who have successfully completed craftsmen training under National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT) scheme from recognized ITI/ITC may apply online through National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) portal on or before February 15. The details of the website is www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in. Candidates finding difficulty in online registration may call 080-25583665 during all working days from 8.30 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. clarification if any.