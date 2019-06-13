Training in Physics for students concludes

The fifth 21-day national-level Physics Training and Talent Search (PTTS-2019) for students concluded at the Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) here on Wednesday.

The workshop was sponsored by the Infosys Science Foundation. A total of 85 students from undergraduate and post-graduate courses from across the country trained at the workshop in the last three weeks.

M. Sivakumar, Chief Coordinator of PTTS and Professor, University of Hyderabad, said that the aim of the workshop was to train students to think like a physicist and to provide adequate opportunities to those who did not have a good academic environment.

S.K. Satheesh from Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, who was the guest of honour at the valedictory, urged the students to do hard work to succeed in their life. They should adopt the good qualities from people who inspired them, he said.

Vinod V. Thomas, Registrar (Evaluation), Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), advised the students to be passionate and punctual in the work they are carrying out.

The student-participants lauded the learning environment at the workshop. They cherished the interaction with the teachers at the workshop. One of the students said, “Though the schedule was from morning to evening, we still enjoyed learning Physics for the last 21 days.” Another participant said “I benefited very much from tutorials and experiments, where we worked as a group.”

Raviraja Adhikari, Associate Director (Academics), MIT, presided over the function. Mohan Rao K., Head, Department of Physics, MIT, welcomed the gathering. Mahesha M.G., Assistant Professor and local coordinator of PTTS, was present.