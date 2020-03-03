Training for youth who want to join Army

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sadashiva Prabhu said on Monday that the district administration would provide free training and necessary information to encourage interested youth from Udupi district to join the Army.
Chairing a meeting at the District Offices Complex here, Mr. Prabhu said that the training would be provided to interested and eligible youth at the Mahatma Gandhi District Stadium here from March 15 to 31.
Interested candidates should register their names with the Assistant Director of Youth Empowerment and Sports, Roshan Kumar Shetty, either in person at his office (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) at the District Stadium or on his mobile telephone number: 9480886467, by March 12. The step was being taken as the number of youth from Udupi district joining the Army was low, he said.
