Training for govt. doctors on managing stroke

The State Health Department in association with NIMHANS will start a training programme for government medical officers on managing stroke. The programme will be inaugurated by Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar on Thursday that marks World Stroke Day.
According to a release, the online Continuing Medical Education (CME) will be followed by an interactive session where stroke specialists from NIMHANS will try to understand the challenges faced by government medical officers in recognising and treating stroke in their place of work.
Based on this interaction, the department along with NIMHANS will chalk out a continuing training programme to equip doctors in the peripheral hospitals to recognise and treat stroke. “We plan to follow up the programme with an onsite assessment of issues in the peripheral secondary care hospitals. Based on these assessments, we plan to have a 2.5-year-long training programme that would help to develop stroke-care centres in 20 hospitals in Bengaluru and the neighbouring districts. A proposal has been submitted to National Health Mission,” the release said. “The infrastructure will be upgraded to develop these centres as part of a ‘Hub and Spoke’ network cluster in Bengaluru with NIMHANS as a central hub. This would be one of the first comprehensive pre-hospital and post-hospital care pathways for stroke care in India,” the release added.
