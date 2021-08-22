Training for constable, PSI aspirants begins

These women are among the 200 aspirants for the posts of constable and sub-inspector from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and few neighbouring districts at the training on Saturday.

Mangaluru

22 August 2021 01:51 IST

Initiative to help more people from coastal districts get into police force

As many as 200 aspirants for the posts of police constable and sub-inspector from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Chikkamagaluru are attending the month-long training programme organised the Mangaluru City Police, which commenced here on Saturday.

With recruits from Dakshina Kannada to the State police since 2010 being around 10%, Mangaluru Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar decided to conduct free training for aspirants from Dakshina Kannada and a few other neighbouring districts to appear for the written examination for the two posts. As many as 685 students filed application and a test was conducted to screen 200 aspirants.

During the inaugural programme, Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane said the training gives aspirants an orientation towards the selection process. The 20 police personnel, who are conducting the training, have gone through this process. “Make the best use of this training,” he told the aspirants.

Lauding Mr. Kumar for holding an unique programme, Inspector General of Police (Western Range) Devajyoti Ray said there was tough competition and aspirants should work hard to get selected. Though the police force looks tough from outside, it is the good working environment in the force that binds policemen together and helps them continue in the force, he said.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said having more local personnel in the police stations in the district will go a long way in effectively handling law and order and other problems in the district.

Among those who are undergoing the training include Harishit, a graduate, from Vitla. “I have applied for the post of police constable. I hope this training will help,” he said. Another aspirant for PSI post from Thokkottu said he has quit a job of a mechanic in showroom to attend the training.

Of the 200 who are undergoing training, 161 are from Dakshina Kannada, 25 from Udupi, 10 from Uttara Kannada, two from Chikkamagaluru and one each from Hassan and Shivamogga districts. Eleven of the 25 trainees from Udupi district are from Naxal affected areas. While boys will stay in the hostel in St. Aloysius College premises, girls will be in a separate hostel in Balmatta.

Twenty newly-recruited sub-inspectors and a constable will conduct classes for different subjects of the written examination. Assistant Professor of Economics from Canara College Prashant Bhat will hold classes on précis writing. The classes will be held between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. at the St. Aloysius College premises. While Kadri Manjunatha and Mangaladevi temple authorities will provide breakfast and lunch, the ISKCON will provide dinner.