Training for census enumerators held in Shivamogga

A training programme on the use of the mobile-based application devised for census enumerators was conducted in Shivamogga on Friday.

The Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India conducted the training for enumerators. For the first time, the census data will be collected digitally this time. A mobile application has been devised for recording the data. All the data will be ready for processing instantaneously.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Nagendra Honnalli, who inaugurated the training programme, said the mobile-based application would make collecting data easy and simple. The enumerators should make better use of the training programme and follow the instructions carefully during the census, he said.

District Statistical Officer Parameshwarappa, trainer Jayesh P. and others were present.