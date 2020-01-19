Karnataka

Training course for pilots on fighter aircraft ends

Air Marshal Arvindra Singh Butola, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief training Command of Indian Air Force, being presented with a guard of honour in Bidar on Friday.

Air Marshal Arvindra Singh Butola, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief training Command of Indian Air Force, being presented with a guard of honour in Bidar on Friday.   | Photo Credit: GOPICHAND T.

more-in

Air Marshal Arvindra Singh Butola was accompanied by president, Air Force Wives Welfare Association (AFWWA) Regional Monica Butola.

Air Marshal Arvindra Singh Butola, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief training Command of the Indian Air Force, visited the Air Force Station in Bidar on Friday for the valedictory function of the pilots’ training course and the Weapon System Officers course (WSO) at the base.

He was accompanied by president, Air Force Wives Welfare Association (AFWWA) Regional Monica Butola.

On his arrival, he was presented with a guard of honour. The Air Marshal was briefed by Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station Bidar, Air Commodore Nikhilesh Gautam about the operational, administrative and maintenance related preparedness of the base.

The visit marked the culmination of the training of pilots on fighter aircraft. The pilots and WSOs graduated were presented with certificates and trophies during the valedictory ceremony.

Flying Officer Aman Singh was awarded with the trophy for First in Overall Order of Merit in Pilots’ Course.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 19, 2020 9:17:58 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/training-course-for-pilots-on-fighter-aircraft-ends/article30598874.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY