Training course for IAF pilots concludes

Belagavi

16 February 2021 00:20 IST

Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command, Air Marshal R.D. Mathur visited the Indian Air Force Station in Bidar on Sunday.

He presided over the passing out parade of pilots and trainees of Weapons Systems Operators course.

Air Commodore Nikhilesh Gautam briefed him about the operational administrative and maintenance preparedness at the base.

The visit came following the culmination of the 52-week training course for 18 pilots and two Weapons Systems Operators on fighter aircraft.

Flying Officer Samarth Shukla won the trophy for standing first in the overall order of merit in the pilots course.

Guests handed over trophies and certificates to successful candidates during the valedictory, according to a release.