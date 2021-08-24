Trainer of women’s hockey team meets Kodagu DC

Ankita Suresh, who was the assistant coach for the Indian women’s hockey team in Tokyo Olympics, met Deputy Commissioner Charulatha Somal at her office in Madikeri on Tuesday.

The DC congratulated Ms. Suresh, a native of Kambibane in Kodagu, on the team’s impressive performance at the Oolympics. The team narrowly missed a medal and finished fourth.

Ms. Suresh shared her experiences as the assistant coach and the team’s journey with the Deputy Commissioner.

Hockey enthusiasts in Kodagu, which has produced many outstanding hockey players, celebrated the Indian men’s hockey team winning a medal and the women’s team remarkable performance at the Olympics.

The women’s team created history by entering the semifinals for the first time.

It narrowly missed the medal after losing to Great Britain 3-4, in the bronze play-off.