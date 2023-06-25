HamberMenu
Trainer aircraft makes emergency landing on agriculture field in Kalaburagi

The trainer aircraft operated by Redbird Flight Training Academy developed technical glitches a few minutes after it took off from Kalaburagi Airport. No causalities or damage reported.

June 25, 2023 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
A trainer aircraft operated by Redbird Flight Training Academy, after it made an emergency landing on an agricultural field near Pete Sirur village in Chittapur taluk of Kalaburagi district on June 25, 2023.

A trainer aircraft operated by Redbird Flight Training Academy, after it made an emergency landing on an agricultural field near Pete Sirur village in Chittapur taluk of Kalaburagi district on June 25, 2023. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A trainer aircraft operated by Redbird Flight Training Academy made an emergency landing on an agricultural field near Pete Sirur village in Chittapur taluk of Kalaburagi district on Sunday morning. There are no causalities nor is there any damage to the two-seater aircraft.

As per the information provided by an officer in Kalaburagi Airport, the aircraft developed technical glitches a few minutes after it took off from Kalaburagi Airport, forcing the pilot to make a landing on the agricultural field. The two crew members on board — the pilot instructor and a trainee — are both safe.

The trainer aircraft developed technical glitches a few minutes after it took off from Kalaburagi Airport. The two crew members on board — the pilot instructor and a trainee — are both safe. 

The trainer aircraft developed technical glitches a few minutes after it took off from Kalaburagi Airport. The two crew members on board — the pilot instructor and a trainee — are both safe.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

“The trainer aircraft developed technical glitches after take off from Kalaburagi Airport and travelled about 10 km. The pilot immediately contacted the Air Traffic Control (ATC) and successfully landed the aircraft on an agricultural field about 23 km away from Kalaburagi. We have informed all the concerned authorities including the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). A team will visit Kalaburagi to investigate the incident,” Chilka Mahesh, Director of Kalaburagi Airport, told The Hindu.

“It is difficult to land an aircraft on any place other than a proper runway made for the purpose. However, in emergency situations, pilots do look for a flat surface and land the aircraft,” he added.

A team of police personnel from Madbool Police Station rushed the spot.

