Karnataka

Trainees told to keep abreast of evolving techniques

Air Marshal Manavendra Singh, Air Officer Commanding in-Chief of the Training Command of Indian Air Force, visited the Airmen Training School in Belagavi on Monday.

Air Commodore S.D. Mukul, Air Officer Commanding, Airmen Training School, received him.

Air warriors presented a guard of honour. Senior officers briefed him of the school activities.

He visited various facilities on the campus. He inaugurated a shopping centre in the north camp. Air Marshal Singh asked trainees to keep pace with evolving techniques to stay relevant in future conflicts. He urged the need to maintain high standards of training.

On Sunday, Run for Unity, a mini marathon, was flagged at Airmen Training School. Over 100 officers, personnel and women and children took part in it. This was held as part of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations.


