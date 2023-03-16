Trainee women police constables pass out

March 16, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - MYSURU

The passing out parade of the eighth batch of Women Civil Police, Railway and KSISF constables and the fourth batch of Women Civil Police constables of temporary Police Training School, Mysuru was held at the District Armed Reserve (DAR) grounds here on Thursday.

P. Ravindranath, Director General of Police (Training), Bengaluru, received the guard of honour and distributed prizes to the outstanding trainees.

In his address, Mr. Ravindranath told the passing out trainees who are joining the Police department to discharge their duties with commitment and dedication, be adept in their profession, and display courage and dedication in handling diverse situations.

Gange H.S. was adjudged the best trainee. The best trainee prize in indoor category went to Gange H S, constable, Bengaluru North division, while the second prize went to Soundarya S.M. of Bengauru city and Shilpashree K. of Mandya, both constables.

In the outdoor training category, the first prize went to Vijayakumari, constable, Ballari district, while the second and third prizes went to Pavitra of Raichur and Chandini H.R. of Mandya district.

In the firing training, the first prize was bagged by Puja M.S. of Bengaluru city while the second and third prizes were secured by Shilpa B.M. of Bengaluru city and Shwetha of Bidar district respectively.

In the fourth batch of women trainees, the first prize for indoor best training went to Vaidhika K.R. of Bengaluru city while the second and third prizes were bagged by Shwetha Alagowda of Bengaluru and Ranjani T. respectively. Suguna N.R. of Bengaluru won the first prize in outdoor category while the second and the third prizes in the same category was bagged by Anjum Teradal of Bengaluru and Pavithra H. of Ballari respectively.