Train with 1,520 passengers leaves Mysuru for New Jalpaiguri

The 10th Shramik Special service from the Mysuru Railway division was flagged off from Ashokapuram in the city.

The train bound for New Jalpaiguri and carrying 1,520 passengers, was flagged off at 1 p.m. and is being run as per the request of the State governments of West Bengal and Karnataka.

The train comprising 20 LHB coaches is scheduled to reach New Jalpaiguri (2,617 km) on Sunday at 9.30 a.m.

A release said after scrutiny and verification of documents of the registered migrants belonging to Mysuru, Mandya and Hunsur, the government authorities completed the mandated screening process before allowing them to board the train.

The State government, in association with the Rotary Club of Mysuru and Jain Samaj from the city, provided food and water to the passengers, the release added.

As per the extant arrangements, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation is taking care of the catering in the remaining portion of the journey in collaboration with the Railway divisions in the path of the train, according to the railway authorities.

Six Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel are escorting the train and will address any issues pertaining to law and order in coordination with the police of the respective State governments en route.

On Thursday, a Shramik Special with 1,298 migrants from Hassan and Kodagu districts left for New Jalpaiguri and it was the third service originating from Hassan.

In view of a few cases of deaths related to pre-existing medical conditions while travelling that has been reported, the railway authorities have appealed to persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, children below the age of 10 years and persons above 65 years, to travel only if it was essential.

So far, the Mysuru division has helped transport 14,066 passengers to reach their home, the release added.