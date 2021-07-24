Train traffic on Konkan Railway network restored

Swelling waters of Vashishti river have reached the Mangaluru-Mumbai railway line near Chiplun in Maharashtra disrupting train traffic on Konkan Railway network on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

MANGALURU

24 July 2021 10:10 IST

Services were affected on the Mumbai line since Friday morning as River Vashishti was flowing above the danger mark

The train traffic on the Mangaluru-Mumbai line via Konkan Railway network was restored early Saturday, July 24, 2021 morning.

A communiqué from Konkan Railway Corporation here said the track-fit certificate for the affected stretch between Kamthe and Chiplun stations in Ratnagiri region of Maharashtra was given at 3.45 am. Normal traffic was restored thereafter, it said.

Normal services were affected on the Mumbai line since Friday morning as River Vashishti was flowing above the danger mark on the railway bridge between Kamthe and Chiplun following heavy rains. Later, entire Chiplun town was submerged in flood waters on Saturday. After the floods receded, KRCL authorities restored stretches of the affected track to facilitate restoration of services.

Several trains between Mangaluru-Mumbai and Kerala-Mumbai and further North, were either cancelled or diverted on alternative routes since Friday following the disruption of traffic.