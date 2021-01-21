Train to terminate at Dadar instead of Lokmanya Tilak Terminus

HUBBALLI

21 January 2021 22:32 IST

South Western Railway (SWR) has changed the termination of Hubballi-Lokamanya Tilak Terminus-SSS Hubballi (07317/ 07318 SSS) Festival Special Express Train from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to Dadar, a release said.

The change in terminal will come into force with the train originating from Hubballi on January 31 and returning from Dadar on February 1.

Accordingly, Train No 07317 Sri Siddharoodha Swami (SSS) Hubballi-Dadar Festival Special Express will leave SSS Hubballi at 3.30 p.m. on January 31 and arrive at Dadar at 7 a.m. the next day.

En route, the train will have stoppages at Dharwad (3.30/3.32 p.m.), Alnavar (4.25/4.26 p.m.), Londa (5.10/5.12 p.m.), Belagavi (6.10/6.15 p.m.), Ghatprabha (7.14/7.15 p.m.), Raybag (7.41/7.42 p.m.), Kudachi (8.09/8.10 p.m.), Miraj (9.10/9.15 p.m.), Sangli(9.27/9.30 p.m.), Karad (10.32/10.35 p.m.), Pune (3.05/3.10 a.m.), Panvel (5.32/5.35 a.m.) and Thane (6.13/6.15 a.m.)

In the return direction, Train No 07318 Dadar-SSS Hubballi Festival Special Express will leave Dadar at 8.25 p.m. on February 1 and arrive at SSS Hubballi at 11.35 a.m. the next day.

En route, the train will have stoppages at Thane (8.48/8.50 p.m.), Panvel (9.28/9.30 p.m.), Pune (11.50/11.55 p.m.), Karad (3.47/3.50 a.m.), Sangli (5.02/5.05 a.m.), Miraj (5.45/5.50 a.m.), Kudachi (6.17/6.18 a.m.), Raybag (6.34/6.35 a.m.), Ghatprabha (6.58/7 a.m.), Belagavi (8.15/8.20 a.m.), Londa (9.14/9.16 a.m.), Alnavar (9.56/9.57 a.m.) and Dharwad (10.34/10.36 a.m.).

Augmentation

Train No 02779/02780 Vasco Da Gama-Hazrat Nizamuddin-Vasco Da Gama Express Special will be augmented permanently with one VPH (High Capacity Parcel Van) for transportation of parcels booked through the Railways with effect from January 25 from Vasco Da Gama and from January 27 from Hazrat Nizamuddin, the release said.