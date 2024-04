April 08, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - Belagavi

Some trains will be regulated due to engineering/safety related works in Mugad-Dharwad-Hubballi-Gadag section: Train No 07332 SSS Hubballi-Miraj Express Special commencing journey from SSS Hubballi will be rescheduled by 30 minutes till Thursday.

Train No 07332 SSS Hubballi-Miraj Express Special commencing journey from SSS Hubballi on April 9 will be regulated for 30 minutes en route and on April 8, 10 and 11 will be regulated for 60 minutes.