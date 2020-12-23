Train timings revised

MYSURU

23 December 2020 23:14 IST

The timings of a few trains operated by the Mysuru railway division have been revised.

A release said Train No. 06581 Hubballi–Mysuru Festival Special Express will depart from Hubballi at 6.20 p.m. and reach Mysuru at 8.55 a.m. the next day with effect from the journey commencing on December 23 from Hubballi.

The corresponding service Train No. 06582 Mysuru–Hubballi Special Express will depart from Mysuru at 6.35 p.m. and reach Dharwad at 10.25 a.m. the next day with effect from journey commencing on December 23 from Mysuru.

Train No. 06210 Mysuru–Ajmer Weekly Express Special will depart from Mysuru at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays to reach Ajmer at 3.10 p.m. on Thursdays. The revised timings of the train was with effect from December 22 from Mysuru.

Train No.06209 Ajmer–Mysuru Express Special will depart from Ajmer at 6 a.m. on Sundays to reach Mysuru at 2.15 a.m. on Tuesdays and the revised timing of the train departing from Ajmer came into effect from December 20, the release added.