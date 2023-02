February 02, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST

The South Western Railway has revised the timing of Train No.17326 Mysuru-Belagavi Vishwamanava Daily Express with effect from February 6, 2023: It will arrive at SSS Hubballi at 5.55 p.m. instead of 5.20 p.m. and depart at 6 p.m. instead of 5.30 p.m. There are changes in the arrival and departure time at a few other stations as well and will reach Belagavi at 9.30 p.m. instead of 9.20 p.m.