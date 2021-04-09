Train services to ease rush

MYSURU

09 April 2021 23:10 IST

The Mysuru division of the South Western Railways has introduced three unreserved special express train services connecting Mysuru with Arsikere, Talaguppa and Belagavi for which the tickets will be issued across counters.

Train no. 06213 between Arsikere and Mysuru will commence its journey from April 10 and will depart from Arsikere at 5 a.m and reach Mysuru at 9.25 a.m.

Enroute, the train will have stoppages at Habanghatta, Bageshpura, Hassan, Mavinakere, Holenarsipur, Annechakanahalli halt, Sravanur, Mandagere, Birahalli halt, Akkihebbalu, Hosa Agrahara, Arjunahalli halt, Hamparura halt, Krishnarajanagar, Dornahalli halt, Sagarkatte, Kallur Yedahalli, Krishnarajasagara, Belagula, and Mysuru. Train no. 06214 between Mysuru and Ariskere will commence on April 11 and it will depart from Mysuru at 6.20 p.m. and reach Arsikere at 10.25 p.m. Train no. 06225 from Mysuru to Talguppa will resume from April 10 and will depart from Mysuru at 10.15 a.m. and reach Talaguppa at 6 p.m.

Advertising

Advertising

Train no. 06226 from Talguppa to Mysuru will commence from April 11 and will depart from Talaguppa at 8.45 a.m. and reach Mysuru at 4.50 p.m. Train no. 07326 from Mysuru to Belagavi (via KSR Bengaluru, Tumakuru, and Arsikere, Hubballi) will be a partially unreserved special express train. It will resume operations from April 10 and depart from Mysuru at 5.50 a.m. and reach Belagavi at 9.35 p.m. The train will run as per the pre-COVID-19 schedule and stoppages of train No. 17326 Mysuru to Belagavi Vishwamanava express. Similarly, train no. 07325 from Belagavi to Mysuru will commence services from April 11 and will depart from Belagavi at 5.20 a.m and reach Mysuru at 8.40 p.m.

In addition to the above and in view of the strike by the KSRTC employees which has crippled bus services, the SWR has decided to run extra trains to clear the Ugadi festival rush. However, these trains are fully reserved and special fares are applicable.

The special trains, some of which commenced operations on Friday, will run between Mysuru, Bengaluru and Yeshwantpur while another service will connect Mysuru with Bidar.