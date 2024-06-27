Train services to be affected on Mysuru-Bengaluru section in July

The South Western Railway has said that train services on the Mysuru-Bengaluru section will be affected during July due to line and power block for the insertion and removal of temporary girders between Kengeri and Hejjala.

Consequently, Train No. 16021 Dr. MGR Chennai Central-Mysuru Daily Express will be cancelled on July 1, 2, 8, and 9, 2024.

A release said Train No. 16022 Mysuru-Dr. MGR Chennai Central Daily Express & Train No. 20623/20624 Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru Malgudi Daily Express will be cancelled on July 2, 3, 9, and 10, 2024.

The other trains whose services will be affected include Train No. 16219 Chamarajanagar-Tirupati Daily Express which will be cancelled on July 1 and 8, Train No. 16220 Tirupati-Chamarajanagar Daily Express, Train No. 06267 Arsikere-Mysuru Daily Passenger Special, Train No. 06269 Mysuru-SMVT Bengaluru Daily Passenger Special, Train No. 06560 Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special and Train No. 06270 SMVT Bengaluru-Mysuru Daily Passenger Special all of which will be cancelled on July 2 and 9, the release added.

It also said that Train No. 06268 Mysuru-Arsikere Daily Passenger Special, Train No. 06559 KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru MEMU Special will be cancelled on July 3 and 10, 2024.

In addition to the above, there will be partial cancellation of trains due to the proposed work.

Hence Train No. 06526 Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special journey commencing on July 2 and 9 will be partially cancelled between Channapatna and KSR Bengaluru and run from Mysuru to Channapatana only.

Some of the trains will also be regulated in view of the scheduled work and Train No. 16231 Mayiladuturai-Mysuru Daily Express journey commencing on July 2 and 9, will be regulated for 15 minutes enroute.

Train No. 16228 Talguppa-Mysuru Daily Express for the journey commencing on July 2 and 9, will be regulated for 10 minutes at Nayandahalli station, the release added.