Train services resume on Mangaluru-Mumbai section

A massive landslip on Mangaluru-Mumbai line after Kulashekara tunnel off Mangaluru Junction affected train services on the section while Southern Railway authorities were busy in clearing the debris on Friday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH
Special Correspondent MANGALURU 18 July 2021 11:44 IST
Updated: 18 July 2021 11:44 IST

The train services on Mangaluru-Mumbai section resumed on Sunday after the track affected by Friday’s massive landslip near Kulashekara in the city was restored.

A communique from the Southern Railway said that the Kulashekara-Padil track was certified fit at 7.57 a.m. and the first passenger train number 02978 Ajmer-Ernakulam Special passed the restored Kulashekara stretch at 8.54 a.m. – 8.55 a.m.

The single track just after the Kulashekara tunnel had been blocked by debris after Friday’s landslip due to heavy rains. It had forced the railways to divert or partially cancel some of the trains.

