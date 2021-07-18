Train services resume on Mangaluru-Mumbai section

The train services on Mangaluru-Mumbai section resumed on Sunday after the track affected by Friday’s massive landslip near Kulashekara in the city was restored.

A communique from the Southern Railway said that the Kulashekara-Padil track was certified fit at 7.57 a.m. and the first passenger train number 02978 Ajmer-Ernakulam Special passed the restored Kulashekara stretch at 8.54 a.m. – 8.55 a.m.

The single track just after the Kulashekara tunnel had been blocked by debris after Friday’s landslip due to heavy rains. It had forced the railways to divert or partially cancel some of the trains.