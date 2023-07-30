HamberMenu
Train services resume as landslip debris are cleared from railway track

July 30, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Incessant rain caused a landslip between Castle Rock and Caranzol railway stations on the Braganza Ghat section of Hubballi Division last week.

Incessant rain caused a landslip between Castle Rock and Caranzol railway stations on the Braganza Ghat section of Hubballi Division last week. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

South Western Railway officials have succeeded in clearing the debris that accumulated on the railway track following a landslip between Castle Rock and Caranzol railway stations on the Braganza Ghat section of Hubballi Division last week.

The railway track has now been restored and certified fit. And, a locomotive was run on the track at noon on Sunday and tested (engine rolling test) to assess and certify fitness of the track with regard to safety parameters.

Train services have resumed and at about 3.30 p.m., a goods train was operated down the ghat section.

As a precautionary measure, a speed restriction of 10 kmph has been imposed, for now.

However, as previously notified via bulletins, the short termination/diversion/short origination or partial or full cancellations will hold good. Any new change in train services will be notified.

Senior officers have congratulated the team on the ground for its continuous and untiring efforts despite heavy rainfall to clear the debris, Chief Public Relations officer Aneesh Hegde has said in a release.

