Train services restored as work at Hubballi yard is postponed

With the postponement of non interlocking work to facilitate remodelling of Hubballi Railway Station Yard, South Western Railway has restored train services that were scheduled to be cancelled either partially or fully.

Accordingly, the services of Train No 06581 Hubballi-Mysuru Express Special commencing journey on January 22 to January 29, which were notified for partial cancellation between Hubballi and Hosapete, have been restored.

The services of Train No 06582 Mysuru-Hubballi Express Special commencing journey on January 21 to January 28, which were notified for partial cancellation between Hosapete and Hubballi, have been restored.

The services of Train Nos 02079 and 02080 KSR Bengaluru-Hubballi-KSR Bengaluru Janshatabdi Superfast Express Specials commencing journey from KSR Bengaluru and Hubballi from January 23 to January 28, which were notified for partial cancellation between Haveri and Hubballi, have been restored.

Diversion

The services of Train No 06587 Yesvantpur-Bikaner Bi-Weekly Express Special commencing journey from Yesvantpur on January 22 and January 24, which were notified for diversion via Davangere, Amaravathi Colony, Kotturu, Hosapete Bye-Pass and Gadag skipping stoppages at Ranibennur and Hubballi, have been restored.

The services of Train No 06588 Bikaner-Yesvantpur Bi-Weekly Express Special commencing journey from Bikaner on January 24 and January 26, which were notified for diversion via Gadag, Hosapete Bye-Pass, Kotturu, Amaravathi Colony and Davangere skipping stoppages at Hubballi and Ranibennur, have been restored.

The services of Train No 04805 Yesvantpur-Barmer Express Special commencing journey from Yesvantpur on January 25, which were notified for diversion via Davangere, Amaravathi Colony, Kotturu, Hosapete Bye-Pass and Gadag skipping stoppage at Hubballi, have been restored.

The services of Train No 04806 Barmer-Yesvantpur AC Special Weekly Express commencing journey from Barmer on January 21, which werenotified for diversion via Gadag, Hosapete Bye-Pass, Kotturu, Amaravathi Colony and Davangere skipping stoppage at Hubballi, have been restored.

The services of Train No 06205 KSR Bengaluru-Ajmer Weekly Festival Special Express commencing journey from KSR Bengaluru on January 22, which were notified for diversion via Kusugal Bye-Pass and Navalur skipping stoppage at Hubballi, have been restored.

The services of Train No 06206 Ajmer-KSR Bengaluru Weekly Festival Special Express commencing journey from Ajmer on January 25, which were notified for diversion via Navalur and Kusugal Bye-Pass skipping stoppage at Hubballi, have been restored.

The services of Train No 06533 Jodhpur-KSR Bengaluru Weekly Festival Special Express commencing journey from Jodhpur on January 27, which were notified for diversion via Navalur and Kusugal Bye-Pass skipping stoppage at Hubballi, have been restored.

The services of Train No 06534 KSR Bengaluru-Jodhpur Weekly Festival Special Express commencing journey from KSR Bengaluru on January 24, which were notified for diversion via Kusugal Bye-Pass and Navalur skipping stoppage at Hubballi, have been restored.

Train No 06536 Solapur-Mysuru Golgumbaz Express Special commencing journey from Solapur on January 23 and Train No 06590 Miraj-KSR Bengaluru Daily Express Special commencing journey from Miraj on January 23 will run as per schedule and there will be no regulation en route, the release said.